URBANA STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Mohawk’s Layla West is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.

Five Points’ Malayna Melvin is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.

Gutridge’s Celia Landis is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.

Devonte Williams of the Toll Run House is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.

Rylan Heffner is an Urbana High School Student of the Month.

Freshman Lexi Marsh is an Urbana High School Student of the Month.