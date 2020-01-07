Posted on by

URBANA STUDENTS OF THE MONTH


Mohawk’s Layla West is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.

Submitted photos

Five Points’ Malayna Melvin is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.


Submitted photos

Gutridge’s Celia Landis is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.


Submitted photos

Devonte Williams of the Toll Run House is an Urbana Junior High Student of the Month for December.


Submitted photos

Rylan Heffner is an Urbana High School Student of the Month.


Submitted photos

Freshman Lexi Marsh is an Urbana High School Student of the Month.


Submitted photos

