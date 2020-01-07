GHS grad to practice medicine

A 2004 Graham High School graduate and St. Paris native has returned to the area to practice medicine as a general surgeon.

Mercy Health – Springfield announced Daniel Persinger, MD, and his wife, Christine Persinger, MD, have joined Mercy Health Physicians to practice medicine locally.

Dr. Daniel Persinger is a board-certified general surgeon who earned his medical degree at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton. He has been practicing general and acute care surgery at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he also served as the Clinical Instructor of Surgery and Northeast Campus Medical Student Surgery Clerkship Director at the University of North Dakota. He will practice from two locations:

– Mercy Health – Springfield General and Robotic Surgery, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 110, Springfield (937-717-4884). He will see patients there starting Feb. 3.

– Mercy Health – Urbana General and Robotic Surgery, 900 Scioto St., Suite 4, Urbana (937-717-4884). He will begin seeing patients at the Urbana location on Feb. 6.

Dr. Persinger said he is happy to be coming home, where he’s closer to family and friends.

Dr. Christine Persinger earned her medical degree in Family Medicine at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. She most recently served as a Family Medicine Physician and Medical Director of the United States Air Force, 319th Medical Operations Squadron in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and will practice from Mercy Health – Northparke Internal and Family Medicine, 211 Northparke Drive, Springfield (937-390-1700). She will begin seeing patients on Jan. 13.

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.

Dr. Daniel Persinger https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Dr.-Dan-Persinger.jpg Dr. Daniel Persinger Dr. Christine Persinger https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_Dr.-Christine-Persinger.jpg Dr. Christine Persinger