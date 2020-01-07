Tax-Aide volunteers ready to help with taxes

Once again, the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare tax returns at the Urbana/Champaign County Senior Center and the St. Paris Public Library. The service is provided mainly for people over age 50, but is offered to everyone. Appointments are required.

Senior Center

Tax-Aide volunteers will be at the Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, from Feb. 5 through April 8.

Volunteers also will be at the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, from Feb. 6 through April 9.

To make an appointment, call 937-653-6088.

St. Paris Public Library

Volunteers will be at the St. Paris library from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, from Feb. 3 through March 30.

To make an appointment, call 937-663-4349.