COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, January 8

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: 5:55 p.m. tax budget hearing; followed by 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular meeting. Site: high school media center.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Open House for County Comprehensive Plan Update: 4-6 p.m., Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (snow date: Jan. 14, same time and site). Comments welcome thru Jan. 10. Draft plan at www.lucplanning.com

Thursday, January 9

Mercy Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., county Health District, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Snowflake String Art: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Secure spot by visiting library or calling 937-834-2004.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition and money to buy Legos appreciated. sponsored by Friends of Library.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss policy updates

Urbana South Main Street Corridor Plan Community Meeting (Open House): 6-7:30 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Comments accepted at meeting and thru website thru Jan. 31. Draft plan at www.burtonplanning.com/urbana_mainplan

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. tax budget hearing, followed by organizational meeting, followed by special meeting, middle school-high school media center

Learn to Knit/Crochet: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Learn the basics. Register by Jan. 7.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

Friday, January 10

Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee: 9-10:30 a.m., Conference Room C, county community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council Safety Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 18 N. Main St.

Saturday, January 11

Embroidery Machine Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Monday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: 5:25 p.m. tax budget hearing; 5:30 p.m. 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular board meeting. Site: admin offices at 711 Wood St.

Tailgate Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Tailgate at the library before watching the College Football Championship Game.

Tuesday, January 14

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees’ Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Speaker is Marcia Bailey of CEP. Also, pension changes and possible changes will be discussed.

Wednesday, January 15

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 16

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

“World War II Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.

Friday, January 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, January 18

Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.

Monday, January 20

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Tuesday, January 21

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Wednesday, January 22

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Tuesday, January 23

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Saturday, January 25

Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Monday, January 27

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Tuesday, January 28

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Wednesday, January 29

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.