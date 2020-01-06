United Way accepting grant applications

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties’ 2020-2021 grant cycle. Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website under the “Programs & Agencies” tab.
UWCCMC works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. UWCCMC grants funds to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of these three impact areas and serve residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.
To be considered for funding, agencies must:
– Have nonprofit status under state law
– Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings
– Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison county
– Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin
Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
For more information, call United Way at 937-324-5551 or email Kara Van Zant at kara.griffith@uwccmc.org.
Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.