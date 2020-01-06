United Way accepting grant applications

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties’ 2020-2021 grant cycle. Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website under the “Programs & Agencies” tab.

UWCCMC works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. UWCCMC grants funds to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of these three impact areas and serve residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.

To be considered for funding, agencies must:

– Have nonprofit status under state law

– Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings

– Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison county

– Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin

Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information, call United Way at 937-324-5551 or email Kara Van Zant at kara.griffith@uwccmc.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

