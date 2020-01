The Champaign Aviation Museum is offering a free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.

All are invited to the “World War II Memories” lecture at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the museum, located at 1652 N. Main St.

To learn about the museum, visit www.champaignaviationmuseum.org

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

Submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum.