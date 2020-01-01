‘Try the Y’ from Jan. 2-12

The Champaign Family YMCA is committed to helping people of all ages achieve a healthy lifestyle, and is offering a free “Try the Y” period from Thursday, January 2 through Sunday, January 12.

During this 11-day period there’s no enrollment fee on new Y memberships.

The Y’s mission of putting Christian principles into practice guides the Y’s staff and volunteers’ efforts to ensure that all members achieve personalized goals, make new friends and forge deep connections to a cause-driven organization that serves more than 5,700 individuals each year.

During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes, and use the Y’s fitness center, swimming pool, gym and games in the lobby.

“We’re committed to helping people of all ages become physically and mentally healthy, and to connect them with others who have similar goals,” stated the Y’s Membership, Marketing, and Youth Sports Director Greg Hower.

The Champaign Family YMCA (191 Community Drive in Urbana) is open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. The YMCA is committed to serving people from all backgrounds, including those with financial limitations.

For additional information please call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or view the website (www.champaignfamilyymca.org).

YMCA members Dave Reed, Kenny Myers, and Tom Shockey (L-R) are shown walking in the Y's fitness center.

Champaign Family YMCA open to all

Information from the Champaign Family YMCA.

