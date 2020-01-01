Resurgence of beauty

Carmen Ober of Cable snapped this photo of two Bald Eagles in northeast Champaign County on Dec. 22, 2019. Formerly on state and federal Endangered Species lists, this national symbol was assisted in its survival by efforts of landowners, zoos, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and others, according to the ODNR website. While only four nests in Ohio were reported in 1979, 286 were reported in 2018. The bird was removed from the federal Endangered Species list in 2007 and from the state list in 2012. It is illegal to kill Bald Eagles and to disturb the birds or their nests.

Carmen Ober of Cable snapped this photo of two Bald Eagles in northeast Champaign County on Dec. 22, 2019. Formerly on state and federal Endangered Species lists, this national symbol was assisted in its survival by efforts of landowners, zoos, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and others, according to the ODNR website. While only four nests in Ohio were reported in 1979, 286 were reported in 2018. The bird was removed from the federal Endangered Species list in 2007 and from the state list in 2012. It is illegal to kill Bald Eagles and to disturb the birds or their nests.