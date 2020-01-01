Census Bureau seeks local workers

In coordination with the Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, the U.S. Census Bureau is hosting an application session at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

A hiring recruiter from the Census Bureau will be there 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. to assist applicants with submitting applications for local positions with the Census Bureau for the 2020 Census.

In Champaign County, the pay rate is $16.50 to $18 per hour. Pre-registration is required for this application session by calling 567-455-9240.

