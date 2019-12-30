UHS students attend Model United Nations

A group of Urbana High School students traveled to Columbus to participate in the Dec. 8-10 Ohio Model United Nations, a three-day global education simulation. Students learn about the operations of the United Nations and its role as the world’s largest international peacekeeping and humanitarian organization. They increase their knowledge of cultures and governments and use critical thinking, problem-solving and evaluative skills. UHS students represented Nicaragua and Serbia and developed authentic resolutions, which were presented at the conference. UHS participants were, front row, Jenny Zaborowski, Stephanie Selvaggio, Jacob Lattimer, Rachel DuLaney, Bree Stouffer, back row, Andrew Pickering, Logan Pence, Connor Hayslip, Patrick Karg, Alyssa Holland and Jocy Holtsberry.

