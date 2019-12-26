COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, December 27

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, to certify the validity of petitions and questions and issues for the March 17, 2020, ballots

Jumanji: The Next Level: 4:30, 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, December 28

Imagine Lab-Digitize Your Memories Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Jumanji: The Next Level: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, December 29

Beth Brown Scholarship Holiday Party: Scholarship recipients and their families are invited to the YMCA from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Tuesday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, January 6

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled today and Jan. 20 to be replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Wednesday, January 8

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: 5:55 p.m. tax budget hearing; followed by 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular meeting. Site: high school media center.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Open House for County Comprehensive Plan Update: 4-6 p.m., county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (snow date: Jan. 14, same time and site). Comments welcome thru Jan. 10.

Thursday, January 9

Mercy Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., county Health District, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Snowflake String Art: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Secure spot by visiting library or calling 937-834-2004.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good condition and money to buy Legos appreciated. sponsored by Friends of Library.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss policy updates

Monday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: 5:25 p.m. tax budget hearing; 5:30 p.m. 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular board meeting. Site: admin offices at 711 Wood St.

Tailgate Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Tailgate at the library before watching the College Football Championship Game.

Tuesday, January 14

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)

Wednesday, January 15

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 16

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Friday, January 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, January 18

Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.

Monday, January 20

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Wednesday, January 22

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Monday, January 27

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Wednesday, January 29

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 30

Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie