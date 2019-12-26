Concert is Sunday evening

MECHANICSBURG – Gospel singer Christian Davis will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg. An offering will be taken at this free concert.

Known as the bass singer for the bluegrass group Dailey and Vincent, Davis won Dove Awards with them and has been nominated for Grammys. He has been called the “Bottomless Bass Singer” in the music industry. He began singing at the age of 3 and learned to play several instruments in his childhood. While attending Liberty University he joined The Sounds of Liberty. Later he was the first bass singer with Dr. Jerry Falwell’s Old Time Gospel Hour Quartet. He performed with Mercy’s Mark and The Christian Brothers, which he formed. He filled in for Old Friends Quartet when George Younce was ill.

In more recent years, Davis opened for and performed with John Schneider of Dukes of Hazzard fame. He has been on stage with artists such as Ricky Skaggs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Steve Martin, Merle Haggard and Vince Gill, and he has performed on recent projects by Dolly Parton and Connie Smith.

Davis has several CDs and has toured throughout the United States and in six other countries. His TV appearances have included Larry’s Country Diner, Country Family Reunion and Gaither Gospel Hour and he has been on stage at The Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall. He still can be seen singing on Springer Mountain Farm Chicken commercials on RFD-TV.

He has served as assistant director of recruiting for Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

For more information on his local concert, contact Pastor Dave Cox, 937-869-4744.

Davis https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_church.jpg Davis

Christian Davis to sing at M’burg church

Submitted story

Submitted by Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Submitted by Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union.