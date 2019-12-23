COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, December 27

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, to certify the validity of petitions and questions and issues for the March 17, 2020, ballots

Monday, December 28

Imagine Lab-Digitize Your Memories Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Sunday, December 29

Beth Brown Scholarship Holiday Party: Scholarship recipients and their families are invited to the YMCA from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, January 6

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled today and Jan. 20 to be replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Wednesday, January 8

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: 5:55 p.m. tax budget hearing; followed by 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular meeting. Site: high school media center.

Thursday, January 9

Mercy Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., county Health District, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Monday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: 5:25 p.m. tax budget hearing; 5:30 p.m. 2020 organizational meeting; followed by regular board meeting. Site: admin offices at 711 Wood St.

Tuesday, January 14

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)

Monday, January 20

