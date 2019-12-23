WL-S students spread Christmas cheer

West Liberty-Salem 8th graders in teacher Harman and teacher Fullenkamp’s science classes made Christmas cards for children at St Jude’s and residents of Green Hills Community. The biology class delivered cards and Christmas cheer to nearly 90 residents of Green Hills. Since it was Holiday PJ Day at school, the students delivered their holiday cheer in their favorite holiday pajamas. Shown are , back row, Ivy Cline, Addie McAuley, Sophia Hardwick, Olivia Wilcox, Kerrigan Burgel, Alyse Bremer, Megan Hollar, front row, Sydney Larison and Abby Miller.

