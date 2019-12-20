2 join Urbana Fire Division

After an extensive search, testing and background check, the Urbana Fire Division hired two firefighters to fill vacancies on Dec. 9. Firefighter Dillon Stevens is assigned to B Shift, and Firefighter Erik Vondenhuevel is assigned to C Shift.

Stevens lives in New Carlisle and says he plans to move to the area. He is a Firefighter II/Paramedic and an outdoorsman who enjoys camping, fishing and riding motorcycles. He has been in the fire service for eight years, starting as a cadet in high school. One of his goals with the division is to obtain a rescue technician certification.

Vondenhuevel lives in Troy and says he plans to move to the area. He is a Firefighter II/EMT entering his last semester of paramedic school. He is certified in open water diving and enjoys fishing, hunting, hiking and kayaking. He started in the fire service six months ago and is in Sugarcreek Township Fire Department. He said his history with construction jobs will help in the fire service.

With the recent hiring, the operational staff at the division is at the full staffing level: seven firefighters per shift. There is an administrative position to be filled since Assistant Chief Asper’s retirement earlier in the year.

Chief Dean Ortlieb said the focus of the division has been to fill the operational needs first and then to work with city administration to see how to fill the division’s administrative needs. Those needs should be identified and filled early next year, he added.

The Urbana Fire Division’s two newest firefighters are Erik Vondenhuevel, left, and Dillon Stevens, right. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_image002.jpg The Urbana Fire Division’s two newest firefighters are Erik Vondenhuevel, left, and Dillon Stevens, right. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

