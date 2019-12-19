THEN & NOW – Scioto Street view

Then – This is a circa 1910 postcard street scene (#A1030) looking east on Scioto Street from the intersection with Happersett Street. The stone post on the left edge of the photo marks the driveway entrance to the large house that is midway between Scioto and East Court streets. This is likely the same post visible in the Now photo. Note the stone bridge over the ditch that runs on the north side of the street. Horse and buggies are traveling the unpaved street.

Now – This is a 2019 photo of the same location. Automobiles now travel the paved street versus horse and buggies in 1910. The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.