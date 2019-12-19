WL-S inducts 36 into NHS

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Chapter of The National Honor Society inducted 36 students on Monday in the high school cafetorium. This group included five seniors and 31 juniors.

Anna Kauffman presided as the master of ceremony, and her theme was “A Whole New World.” Co-president Rachel Davis spoke on “meeting challenges head on and to show excellence in all things, even the little tasks.” Co-president Trenton Douthwaite spoke of “making the dreams each student has dreamed into a reality by taking advantage of every opportunity that life presents.”

Parliamentarian Savannah Weaver, Member at Large Kennah Erwin, Secretary Cade Clerico and Vice President Tori Wilson shared the four core values: Leadership, Service, Scholarship and Character.

Member Kayla Erwin called each inductee forward, member Sydnee Payer placed the cords on the inductees, and member Jaelen Meeker handed them their certificates.

Lastly, the two co-presidents led the group in the NHS pledge. “Final Words” were given by Mr. Andy McGill, after which the group gathered for light desserts in the elementary cafeteria.

Pictured are, front row, Katelyn Stapleton, Jack Eggleston, Joshua Spinner, Ian Wolfe, Cooper Havens, Lance Baldwin, Elizabeth Davis, Taylor Wayman, Morgan Damron, Kerris Woods, Hannah Bowman, Dawson Jenkins, Andrew Hardwick, Tyler Douthwaite, middle row, Noah Cline, Ryan Motzko, Kaylee LeVan, Luke Hudson, Maria Henderson, Hannah Riblet, Kaleigh Wilcox, Emily Bolton, Grace Estes, Lilian Davis, Sophia Cole, back row, Hayden Phillips, Garrett Richardson, Selena Weaver, Andrew Stoner, Anna McGill, Regan Boyd, Ashlie Spencer, Trinity Perkins, Olivia Neer, Kathleen Rollins, Kienna Whitman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_WLS-3.jpg Pictured are, front row, Katelyn Stapleton, Jack Eggleston, Joshua Spinner, Ian Wolfe, Cooper Havens, Lance Baldwin, Elizabeth Davis, Taylor Wayman, Morgan Damron, Kerris Woods, Hannah Bowman, Dawson Jenkins, Andrew Hardwick, Tyler Douthwaite, middle row, Noah Cline, Ryan Motzko, Kaylee LeVan, Luke Hudson, Maria Henderson, Hannah Riblet, Kaleigh Wilcox, Emily Bolton, Grace Estes, Lilian Davis, Sophia Cole, back row, Hayden Phillips, Garrett Richardson, Selena Weaver, Andrew Stoner, Anna McGill, Regan Boyd, Ashlie Spencer, Trinity Perkins, Olivia Neer, Kathleen Rollins, Kienna Whitman. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

