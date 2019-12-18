Meals on Wheels needs local volunteers

LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, is currently recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs, and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and home-bound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in the community. LifeCare Alliance will continue to serve all those qualifying clients, but we need local help to accomplish this. LifeCare Alliance needs more volunteers to help deliver meals to the most vulnerable neighbors in Champaign County. The need is great.

Currently, LifeCare Alliance operates hot meal routes five days a week in Champaign County with routes needing to be filled immediately. Individual and corporate volunteers are welcome. The Adopt-a-Route program provides a unique outreach experience that doubles as an excellent team-building opportunity. Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver, at no expense to the volunteer. LifeCare covers all the training.

When organizations and individuals volunteer to deliver Meals-on-Wheels, it makes a huge difference in the lives of people who are alone. For many clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact that they encounter all day.

It takes thousands of volunteers to deliver more than a million Meals-on-Wheels, prepared by LifeCare Alliance. It is a morale booster, and a lunch hour volunteers will feel good about all day long.

The benefits of becoming a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer include:

— Meeting new and exciting people who depend on our volunteers for a hot, nutritious meal.

— Promoting teamwork which serves a dual purpose of a morale booster.

— Giving back to the community and helping older adults to remain independent in the comfort of their homes, where they want to be.

— Making a difference in the lives of community members by keeping them safe in their own homes and living an independent lifestyle.

If you know someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels, please contact the customer service department at 614-278-3130. To learn more about volunteer opportunities offered by LifeCare Alliance call 614-444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance is central Ohio’s first in-home health care agency, Ohio’s first agency to provide visiting nurses, and the nation’s second agency to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. LifeCare Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to older adults or medically challenged homebound residents of central Ohio through its signature programs. The Agency’s mission is to lead the community in identifying and delivering health and nutrition services to meet the communities’ changing needs.

