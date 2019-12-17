Free stop-smoking classes offered in Urbana

If you are ready to make a change for the better and kick the smoking habit, Mercy Health REACH Services – Urbana can help with a free six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in January.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, in addition to other resources for patches, gum and lozenges. Mercy Health also provides carbon monoxide testing.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

The classes are 10-11 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, located at 904 Scioto St., on the following dates:

– Jan. 15

– Jan. 22

– Jan. 29

– Feb. 5

– Feb. 12

– Feb. 19

The class size is limited to 15 for comfortable group interaction and discussion. Groups develop a personalized quit-plan that addresses triggers and how to remove temptations, overcome barriers, change negative habits and develop new skills. Group discussions cover addiction, brain chemistry, tobacco toxins, consequences of tobacco use and how to prevent a relapse.

Participants will explore the signs of recovery and healing, as well as the physical benefits of quitting smoking. Other topics include weight management, healthy eating, exercise and if a cardiopulmonary wellness/rehabilitation program can help improve participants’ quality of life.

Session 1 is an introduction to the program and participants. The group will discuss the reality of smoking, obstacles to quitting, medication and the value of journaling. Participants will take a smoking quiz and have a CO breath test to determine the level of carbon monoxide in their blood.

Session 2 includes a discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, the consequences of tobacco use, toxins, triggers, coping skills and participants’ personal plans to quit.

Session 3 includes a talk with a respiratory/cardiopulmonary specialist, and discussion on how to identify and deal with triggers, remove temptations, change negative habits, develop new skills and manage anxiety.

Session 4 marks participants’ quit-date and includes discussion around the signs and symptoms of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting over time and putting together a quit-kit.

Session 5 includes discussion on nutrition, healthy eating, exercise, relapse prevention and participants’ first tobacco-free week.

Session 6 concludes the program and includes conversations on how to stay quit and maintain gains. Participants will discuss the tobacco industry, have another CO test and receive their completion certificates.

The instructor suggests each attendee sign up for the Ohio Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for additional support while quitting. Mercy Health can assist with scheduling lung cancer screenings for eligible participants.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

