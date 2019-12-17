WL-S students visit Ohio Supreme Court

West Liberty-Salem High School’s Mock Trial Team recently visited the Ohio Supreme Court and the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus. Sean Stormes, government teacher and team advisor, organized the trip, which included info about the history, role and responsibilities of the court system. Students discussed case studies and met Supreme Court Justice Patrick Fischer. Shown in front of the court building are team members Yagmur (Rain) Bereket, Jocelyn Kennaw, Naomi McGill, Isaac Lee, Jaelynn Meeker, Alex Burton, Madeline Hutton-Ashcroft, Logan Humphrey, Lilly Keller, Kenny Harr and Cade Clerico.

