COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, December 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at admin offices, 711 Wood St.

Christmas Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18, with Christmas-themed crafts. Make decoration for home.

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Wednesday, December 18

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Christmas Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Urbana City School Board’s Curriculum & Technology Committee: 5:30 p.m., administrative offices at 711 Wood St, to review changes and/or additions to the high school curriculum

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, admin offices, 711 Wood St. (originally scheduled for Dec. 17)

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, December 19

Christmas Cookie Decorating: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Escape the Death Star: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. Participants work together using their knowledge of Star Wars to escape the dreaded Death Star. RSVP by Dec. 16.

Friday, December 20

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Holly Jolly Christmas Caroling and Party: 6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Families welcome.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Family Movie Night – Abominable: doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m. Champaign County Library.

Saturday, December 21

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, Community Drive

‘Christmas in England during WWII’: 11:30 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St. Free lecture, followed by tea and a biscuit, will discuss lives of the British during the war and the arrival of U.S. troops in 1942.

Monday, December 23

Christmas Movie Marathon: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Imagine Lab-Last Minute Gifts: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Friday, December 27

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, December 28

Imagine Lab-Digitize Your Memories Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Tuesday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, January 6

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled today and Jan. 20 to be replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Wednesday, January 8

Graham Local Schools Board of Education: Organizational meeting at 6 p.m in the high school media center.

Tuesday, January 14

Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)

Monday, January 20

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting