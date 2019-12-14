Toy drive for Dayton Children’s Hospital patients

SPRINGFIELD – A local Masonic-affiliated chapter has helped collect toys for patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital in Dayton. The collection of donations will be delivered by the Solomon’s Seven Widows Sons chapter to the hospital today, Dec. 14.

“This is our second year supporting Dayton Children’s Hospital,” said Dan Shirk, community relations manager for The Ohio Masonic Home. “This year we’re honoring one of our brothers who lost his life earlier this year. Jon Thompson, also known as ‘Papa X,’ organized our toy drive last year. It was his passion to help children and to see all of the brothers come together to support his cause along with Beau Townsend Ford and The Ohio Masonic Home. It’s truly special this time of year.”

The Ohio Masonic Home, a non-profit organization serving those 55 and better for more than 125 years, offers three premier lifestyle communities across Ohio, including Springfield, Browning, and Western Reserve Masonic Communities, delivering exceptional experiences that make residents feel like family. While the organization was founded by the Ohio Masonic Fraternity, it is open to everyone with values rooted in honesty, compassion, and friendship.

This collection of toys will be delivered to Dayton Children's Hospital today, Dec. 14.