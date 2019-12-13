PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Max, a 3-year-old Beagle/Heeler Mix who came to us as an owner-surrender due to no fault of his own. He was a loved boy, and it was hard for his family to surrender him. He is such a sweetheart. He loves people! He is also great with other dogs. He loves to play and he walks great on a leash. Max has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Pip is a 2 1/2-year-old domestic shorthaired cat. She came to the shelter when she was just a 7-week-old kitten and she is still waiting to find the perfect home. Since she’s been here longer than 2 years her adoption fee has been reduced to $35. Pip is a tall beauty and likes to keep in shape by playing on the cat wheel in our cattery. Check out her video on our facebook page, or better yet come out and meet her in person. She goes home spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. For details, check today’s Community Calendar.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

Meet Pearl and Lucy, one-year-old Beagle mixes surrendered to The Champaign County Animal Welfare League through no fault of theirs. Pearl and Lucy must stay together as they are bonded to one another. They are sweet girls just looking for some cuddles and a place to call their own. Pearl and Lucy are good with other dogs. We don’t know how they are with cats, but we can easily test them if needed. These two girls are semi house-broken and will need just a little help and patience to finish this training. If looking to add two beautiful girls to your family, look no further!

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

