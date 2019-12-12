Mercy Health acquiring OHC’s Springfield practice

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield and Cincinnati-based OHC (Oncology Hematology Care) announce that Mercy Health will acquire OHC’s Springfield practice, which consists of 22 full-time equivalent clinical support staff supporting ambulatory cancer clinic treatments and chemo infusion therapy. The physicians will remain independent and employed by OHC. OHC Springfield employees will become Mercy Health employees in the new year.

OHC’s physicians will continue to provide medical direction at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Cancer Center.

Adam Groshans, president, Mercy Health – Springfield, said, “We’ve always had a strong and close relationship with OHC. OHC physicians are the region’s largest independent providers who, like all of us at Springfield Regional Medical Center, share a deep sense of commitment to the community. This arrangement with OHC solidifies our ability to continue to deliver high-quality cancer services for Springfield and surrounding communities.”

Existing patients should not notice any disruption to treatments and therapies, according to Mercy Health.

The operational structure of the practice will change from that of a free-standing ambulatory practice to a hospital outpatient department, like outpatient imaging or lab services.

Co-pays and out-of-pocket limits could change or stay the same based on individual insurance coverages and plans. Mercy Health – Springfield’s ownership of the practice will allow it to extend its charity care policies to all cancer center treatments and services. Additionally, the transition will allow Mercy Health – Springfield to extend its reduced-cost drug and pharmaceuticals program to patients of the practice.

