Santa Claus is making a guest appearance at the Champaign Aviation Museum on Saturday. The museum is hosting Holiday in the Hangar from 2 to 4 p.m.

Children not only can meet Santa, but also can create their own planes, get their faces painted and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Adults are invited, too.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

The Aviation Museum is located at 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana.