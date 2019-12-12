Caregivers can join Telephone Support Group

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter’s Telephone Support Group is seeking caregivers who could benefit from a support group, but who have difficulty physically attending a monthly meeting.

This virtual support option provides local caregivers an option to talk with other Alzheimer’s caregivers in the Miami Valley to get support, tips and general conversation. Members dial in the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. The call is led by a trained facilitator and lasts for one hour.

According to a recent Alzheimer’s Association survey, people overwhelmingly agree that caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia should be a group effort among family or close friends, yet one out of three caregivers are not engaging others in caregiving tasks. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups are available so that caring for someone with the disease does not seem so demanding and isolating.

Dawn Boroff, Community Services coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said, “This support group can be extremely beneficial to caregivers that are unable to travel to an in-person meeting site. The knowledge you gain is invaluable to helping your loved one.”

The Telephone Support Group is one of 17 support groups the Miami Valley Chapter offers. For a full list of all support groups, go to alz.org/Dayton.

To register for the telephone support group, individuals should call 937-610-7016.

The association is also seeking a co-facilitator for the Telephone Support Group. For more information or to apply, go to alz.org/dayton/volunteer. Applicants must have caregiving experience involving someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

