Crash sends 2 to hospitals

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle rollover crash that injured two women at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

In the 3400 block of East state Route 29, Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire and EMS units were immediately dispatched to the scene after an emergency call to the Champaign County Communications Center.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that one vehicle, a blue 2014 Toyota Avalon, was on its top in the middle of the roadway and a second vehicle, a blue 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, was in the ditch on the north side of the roadway.

Initial investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that the Toyota, being operated by Annie Clifton of London, was operating east-bound on state Route 29 in the 3400 block when it traveled off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason. Clifton was the vehicle’s sole occupant. When she returned the vehicle to the roadway, she struck the Chevrolet, which was being operated by Sandra Rice of Champaign County. Rice was the sole occupant in her vehicle, which was also traveling eastbound.

Upon being struck, the Chevrolet traveled off the north side of the roadway and into a ditch, where it also rolled, but came to rest on its wheels. The Toyota, being on its top at that time, continued to skid east-bound down the roadway and struck two additional vehicles in transit west-bound. Both the drivers of the Toyota and Chevrolet were transported to area hospitals by CareFlight and MedFlight for treatment. The occupants of the other two vehicles involved were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

This Toyota Avalon skidded along East state Route 29 on its top before coming to rest in the roadway. Its sole occupant, Annie Clifton of London, was injured and transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_29-crash.jpg This Toyota Avalon skidded along East state Route 29 on its top before coming to rest in the roadway. Its sole occupant, Annie Clifton of London, was injured and transported by medical helicopter to a regional hospital. Submitted photo

4 vehicles impacted by incident