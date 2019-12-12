COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, December 12

Present Making: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it; build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos, used Legos in good condition, money to buy Legos welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Knitting 101/Crochet 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Register by Dec. 10. Free program for basic knitters/crocheters will show how to create Christmas ornaments. Yarn provided. Bring size 6/7 knitting needles or Size D and H crochet hooks.

Imagine Lab-Ugly Christmas Hats: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Drop-in Storytime: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Movie-Jumanji: The Next Level: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Friday, December 13

“Songs of the Season”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Champaign County youth choirs sing favorite carols. Tickets are $5 at the door.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Holly Jolly Christmas Caroling and Party: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, families welcome

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherry Arbors, 125 Cherry St., North Lewisburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Urbana Township Trustees: 9 a.m., Urbana Township building, to discuss the 2020 fire contract with the city of Urbana

Movie-Jumanji: The Next Level: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, December 14

M’burg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m.-noon crafts at library; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. craft show at firehouse, Masonic Temple and school; 2 p.m. parade; from parade’s end to 4 p.m., visit Santa in school cafeteria; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Darby Plains drama at 1858 Meeting House.

Phil Dirt & the Dozers Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m., the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Advance discounted tickets online at GloriaTheatre.org.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Imagine Lab-Christmas Canvas Creations: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Annual Christmas Concert: 2 p.m., Urbana Church of the Nazarene, East state Route 29, at Dugan Road. Presented by Champaign County Youth Choir.

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter: noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter, located on U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Hot chocolate, cookies, basket raffle, Santa.

Wreaths Across America: noon, Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery. DAR to hold ceremony, then place wreaths on veterans’ graves. Public invited to ceremony and to help place wreaths.

West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: noon-4 p.m. Tickets on tour day are $15/person at Liberty Township Room in Town Hall. Discounted tickets $12/person ahead of time at Solomon’s Garage, Country Friends of Ohio LLC, or Town Hall office.

Movie-Jumanji: The Next Level: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, December 15

Peter Mayer’s Stars & Promises 2019: 7:30 p.m. concert (doors open at 6:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Online tickets ($25) at https://bit.ly/2CzB1xa. All ticket sales go to Caring Kitchen.

Movie-Jumanji: The Next Level: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, December 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Space is limited. Drop by to secure a spot.

Imagine Lab-Christmas Photos/Picture Frame Craft:5:30-7:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens, adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card, signed waiver to use equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Urbana Township Trustees: 6 p.m. meeting (original time was 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at admin offices, 711 Wood St.

Christmas Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18, with Christmas-themed crafts. Make decoration for home.

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Wednesday, December 18

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Christmas Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, admin offices, 711 Wood St. (originally scheduled for Dec. 17)

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Thursday, December 19

Christmas Cookie Decorating: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Escape the Death Star: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. Participants work together using their knowledge of Star Wars to escape the dreaded Death Star. RSVP by Dec. 16.

Friday, December 20

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Holly Jolly Christmas Caroling and Party: 6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Families welcome.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Family Movie Night – Abominable: doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m. Champaign County Library.