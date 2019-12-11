Story time at the library

Librarian Keara Henry reads the book “Chewie and the Porgs” to children at the Champaign County Library on Tuesday, the last scheduled story time of 2019. Starting in January, children can be signed up for 2020 story times. Visit the library or call 937-653-3811.

Librarian Keara Henry reads the book “Chewie and the Porgs” to children at the Champaign County Library on Tuesday, the last scheduled story time of 2019. Starting in January, children can be signed up for 2020 story times. Visit the library or call 937-653-3811. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_StoryTime.jpg Librarian Keara Henry reads the book “Chewie and the Porgs” to children at the Champaign County Library on Tuesday, the last scheduled story time of 2019. Starting in January, children can be signed up for 2020 story times. Visit the library or call 937-653-3811. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen