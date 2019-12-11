Public invited to place wreaths on veterans’ graves

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed 567 wreaths on Tuesday at Oak Dale Cemetery. The wreaths will be placed on approximately one-third of the veterans’ graves at the cemetery on Saturday beginning with a ceremony at noon.

Wreaths Across America is a national program to place wreaths on veterans’ graves throughout the nation. This year more than 1,700 U.S. cemeteries will participate, including Arlington Cemetery. Three cemeteries in Europe were included this year, including one at Normandy.

The public is invited to participate on Saturday. Join the Urbana DAR, the VFW and DAV and many others at noon near Soldiers Mound at Oak Dale Cemetery.

DAR Regent Kim Snyder and Past Regent and Chair Pat Detwiler stand with driver and veteran Rodney James at the front of the semi carrying the wreaths. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_DAR.jpg DAR Regent Kim Snyder and Past Regent and Chair Pat Detwiler stand with driver and veteran Rodney James at the front of the semi carrying the wreaths. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.