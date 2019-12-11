UHS hosts Community Night

On Friday, December 13, the UHS DECA Chapter and the UHS Athletic Department are teaming up to bring community night to the boys basketball game against Indian Lake. The DECA Chapter will be hosting a stuffed animal drive, benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Adriel Foster Home. Members of the community who show up wearing Urbana gear and bring a stuffed animal to donate will be given free admission. Donations are asked to be either new with tags or very gently used.

Submitted story

Information from Thomas Russell.

