PAWS invites cat lovers for Christmas

PAWS Animal Shelter will host Christmas Kitty Kafe Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, a basket raffle, taking selfies with Santa and, of course, the opportunity to play with cats and kittens and maybe meet a potential housemate. Shown are PAWS employees Liz Byrd, Alice Stanford and Angela Elsass. PAWS is located just west of Urbana at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36.

PAWS Animal Shelter will host Christmas Kitty Kafe Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, a basket raffle, taking selfies with Santa and, of course, the opportunity to play with cats and kittens and maybe meet a potential housemate. Shown are PAWS employees Liz Byrd, Alice Stanford and Angela Elsass. PAWS is located just west of Urbana at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_kitties.jpg PAWS Animal Shelter will host Christmas Kitty Kafe Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, a basket raffle, taking selfies with Santa and, of course, the opportunity to play with cats and kittens and maybe meet a potential housemate. Shown are PAWS employees Liz Byrd, Alice Stanford and Angela Elsass. PAWS is located just west of Urbana at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen