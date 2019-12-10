Rachel Davis and Gavin Harrison are the December Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.

Rachel Davis

PARENTS: Ray and Kim Davis

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Link Crew, Student Council, Class Officer, National Honor Society.

If I were principal for a day: I would allow high school students to go outside during their lunch period to enjoy some sunshine and fresh air!

Favorite school memory: Playing at Crew Stadium and winning districts in soccer.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My brother, Connor Davis.

Because: He has faced an extreme amount of adversity and has overcome these obstacles with a positive outlook each time.

Lately, I have been reading: Horse Illustrated Magazine

My advice to parents: Encourage and support your kids to get involved in extracurriculars.

My biggest regret: I don’t have any regrets because each decision I’ve made has enabled me to be where I am today.

Next year I will be: Attending the University of Tennessee at Martin to study Animal Science and ride for their Equestrian Team.

Gavin Harrison

PARENTS: Brad and Jamie Harrison

School Activities and Awards: I am involved in Varsity Cross Country, Track, Soccer, and Basketball. I am in Key Club, National Honor Society, Book Club, Calculus Club, and IPad Committee. I am an Academic All Ohioan for both Cross Country and Track and have received athletic honors within our district for soccer.

If I were principal for a day: We would not be having school.

Favorite school memory: All the sports teams I have been a part of.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My Grandpa and Mike Louden

Because: My Grandpa experienced a stroke but it never brought him down and he doesn’t let it affect him in everyday life. While Mike Louden has always shown me how to accept everyone for who they are and continue to lead by example.

Lately, I have been reading: Harry Potter

My advice to parents: Lay off your kids and don’t put so much pressure on them.

My biggest regret: Not running Cross Country all 4 years.

Next year I will be: Attending Wright State while enrolled in the Pre-Med program

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

