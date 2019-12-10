Explore unique houses

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Business Association invites all to the West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour for $15/person at the Liberty Township Room in the Town Hall. Discounted tickets can be purchased for $12/person ahead of time at Solomon’s Garage, Country Friends of Ohio LLC, or the Town Hall office.

Town Hall

The first stop on the tour is the historic Town Hall in beautiful downtown West Liberty. Renovation is well underway on the second floor of the Town Hall in what was once the opera house and has been closed to the public since the 1940s. This space is currently under construction with drywall going in the second floor and a front elevator and staircase installation in progress. When construction is complete, this second-story space will be reopened as a Community Center for musicals, recitals, dramas, lectures and other entertaining and informative programs, as well as for private and corporate gatherings.

George Franklin Bailey House

Next stop on the tour will be the 1875 George Franklin Bailey House, located east of the Town Hall at 112 E. Columbus St. In recent years this home served as the headquarters of the West Liberty Police Department, but in 2016 the police force no longer needed it and a public appeal was made to save the home as one of the oldest in the village. Herb McClain, great-great-grandson of George Bailey gave a large donation for restoration of the home so it can be turned into a museum, the West Liberty History Center. Members of the History Center Committee will be on hand during the tour.

In addition to these two outstanding public venues, five private family homes will be showcased on the tour. The first three private homes are in the village of West Liberty.

The Clasen House

The Clasen home is located at 200 W. Baird St. The owner loves the beautiful exposed brick walls and axe-hewn lintels above the windows in the dining room and living room, and her family often enjoys time in the library and kitchen/dining room. The homeowner plans to share albums of before-renovation photos.

The Hale House

The next stop is the Hale home at 319 W. Baird St. has been renovated with many modern conveniences, but still has many original elements that have been very well maintained. Right inside the beautiful double-leaded glass front doors, there is a stately curved staircase and banister. The home also features the original four-square hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, as well as the original fireplace, mantel and stained-glass window in the dining room. The family loves to hold gatherings in the historic home, relax at the fire pit in the back yard and play in the game room in the detached carriage house.

The Vitt House

The third home is the Vitt home, located at 401 Zanesfield Road. The owners are empty nesters, but far from retired, each very busy with professional endeavors. The owners love hosting family get-togethers, church gatherings, small groups and other meetings. The Vitts recently moved into this home, which was built in 1969, and are in love with the open floor plan and the sunroom and other windows across the back of the home overlooking the picturesque countryside of the Smiling Valley. They have the benefit of a country view while still living within the village. People visiting the home are often surprised how spacious the home is with the open rooms and bright light flooding in the home. Another fascinating feature included in the home is the elevator!

The last two homes on the tour are located just a few miles east of the village.

The Bodenmiller House

The Bodenmiller home is located at 8306 township Road 166. The setting of this home is spectactular, tucked away on a back road surrounded by trees on three sides. The homeowner has spent many hours renovating the home and grounds and plans to share before-photos during the tour. One of the best features of the home is the spacious living room for family gatherings.

The Fish Home

The last stop on the tour is the Fish home, located at 3546 Country Road 171, but certainly not least. This home is only about four years old and is home to a young family with three daughters who will all be present during the tour playing piano and sharing refreshments. There will be a family photo backdrop located here, as well as a Snapchat filter, for anyone who would like to snap some photos while on tour. Additionally, this homeowner promises to be absolutely and positively decked out for the Christmas season!

A day in West Liberty

Make a day of it, by meeting friends mid-morning and sauntering along the brick paved sidewalks of downtown West Liberty, taking in the crisp cool Christmas air while hearing music piped outside from MCC Thrift Store. Browse the gift shops and antique stores, and check out the eateries.

Proceeds from the tour will go to the Business Association for future community events.

Corporate sponsors

Corporate sponsors of the event include The Carpet Gallery, Hillside Greenhouse, System 7, Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Adriel, Yoder Concrete Construction, LLC, Logan Lawn & Landscaping, Bell Hankins Realty, Green Hills Community, Thompson Dunlap & Heydinger, LT’s Uniquities LLC, Country Friends of Ohio LLC, and C&R Pharmacy.

West Liberty Town Hall https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_TownHall.jpg West Liberty Town Hall Submitted photos The George Franklin Bailey House is one of seven structures on the Christmas Tour of Homes in West Liberty on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_BaileyHouse.jpg The George Franklin Bailey House is one of seven structures on the Christmas Tour of Homes in West Liberty on Saturday. Submitted photos The Clasen House https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_ClasenHouse.jpg The Clasen House Submitted photos The Hale House https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_HaleHouse.jpg The Hale House Submitted photos The Vitt House https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_VittHouse.jpg The Vitt House Submitted photos The Bodenmiller House https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_BodenmillerHouse.jpg The Bodenmiller House Submitted photos The Fish House https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_FishHouse.jpg The Fish House Submitted photos

Christmas Tour of Homes set for Saturday

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty Business Association.

Submitted by the West Liberty Business Association.