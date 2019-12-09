COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, December 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library meeting room. Topics: health care updates, filling out health reimbursements, changes that may affect pension & cola, election of officers.

Than Johnson Celebration: 4:30-7:30 p.m., CRSI (building in back), 1150 Scioto St., for retiring CRSI CEO

County Retired Teachers Assn.: 11 a.m., Urbana Nazarene Church, corner of Dugan and East Route 29. Catered lunch. Triad High School Show Choir. Ornament exchange. For reservations, call Ruth Hunsberger, 937-605-3105.

Drop-in Storytime: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

North Lewisburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, fire bay attached to municipal building (original time was 7 p.m.)

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) Staffer Visits: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Kirby Brandenburg will be available to meet with constituents.

Wednesday, December 11

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from Dec. 9 to today at 4 p.m. (time change) at the library

Preschool Storytime: 10 .am., St. Paris Public Library, for children in kindergarten thru 3 years old

Present Making: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12

DAR Colonial Christmas Luncheon: 11 a.m., Urbana Country Club

Board of Trustees of Mechanicsburg Library Strategic Planning Committee: 5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library meeting room, to discuss the strategic plan

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community’s Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. 68, north of West Liberty

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m. in municipal building’spolice & fire training room

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 4:30 p.m. special meeting in the library meeting room to discuss personnel items

Thursday, December 12

“Songs of the Season”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Champaign County youth choirs sing favorite carols. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Present Making: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it; build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos, used Legos in good condition, money to buy Legos welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Knitting 101/Crochet 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Register by Dec. 10. Free program for basic knitters/crocheters will show how to create Christmas ornaments. Yarn provided. Bring size 6/7 knitting needles or Size D and H crochet hooks.

Imagine Lab-Ugly Christmas Hats: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Drop-in Storytime: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Friday, December 13

“Songs of the Season”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Champaign County youth choirs sing favorite carols. Tickets are $5 at the door.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Holly Jolly Christmas Caroling and Party: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, families welcome

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherry Arbors, 125 Cherry St., North Lewisburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Urbana Township Trustees: 9 a.m., Urbana Township building, to discuss the 2020 fire contract with the city of Urbana

Saturday, December 14

M’burg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m.-noon crafts at library; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. craft show at firehouse, Masonic Temple and school; 2 p.m. parade; from parade’s end to 4 p.m., visit Santa in school cafeteria; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Darby Plains drama at 1858 Meeting House.

Phil Dirt & the Dozers Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m., the Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Advance discounted tickets online at GloriaTheatre.org.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Imagine Lab-Christmas Canvas Creations: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Annual Christmas Concert: 2 p.m., Urbana Church of the Nazarene, East state Route 29, at Dugan Road. Presented by Champaign County Youth Choir.

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter: noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter, located on U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Hot chocolate, cookies, basket raffle, Santa.