WL-S honors students at Breakfast of Champions

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem Elementary honored 36 students in fourth and fifth grades during Breakfast of Champions on Thursday. Students selected for the ceremony had first quarter grades of all A’s, except that one B was allowed. Each student and their families were served breakfast and listened to guest speaker Cade Clerico, a WL-S senior who has been involved in a number of school activities, including Cross Country, Key Club, Link Crew, Mock Trial, Quick Recall, Pages and National Honor Society. He placed in the top 5% of students in the country who took the PSATs and was named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Principal Aaron Hollar introduced Clerico and challenged the Champions to listen to his message and work to build a foundation for lifelong success. Clerico recounted his first Breakfast of Champions and said he knew then he wanted to be a guest speaker someday. He said goal-setting, kindness, generosity and passion are key characteristics of great people.

“You open the door to opportunities in the future, improve others’ lives and improve yours as well,” he said.

Many of the current Champions are involved in their school and community as members of student council, 4H, athletics, Girl and Boy Scouts and as volunteers.

West Liberty-Salem’s Breakfast of Champions was attended by back row, from left, Blaine Hughes, Casey Boyer, Thaddeus Kitchen, third row, Connor Leichty, Troy Christison, Noah Sarver, Braydon Hershberger, Patrick Brooks, Levi Yelton, Kash LeVan, Sophia Landon, Audriana Evilsizor, Claire Ling, Belle Sarver, Zoe Carter, Jill Fullenkamp, Zack Carter, second row, Alauna Kinchen, Kathy Roehm, Carter Henderson, Bennet Sutherin, David Roberts, Josiah Thomas, Ashlyn Taylor, Ellery Wygal, Arianna Weaver, Emma Schmelzer, Alanee Horsley, Asher Cole, Carson Spencer, front row, Rachel Stanford, Brayan Gullett, Logan Zanifrov, Jerome Cordrey, Derek Wall, Reagan McCullough. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_WLS.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Breakfast of Champions was attended by back row, from left, Blaine Hughes, Casey Boyer, Thaddeus Kitchen, third row, Connor Leichty, Troy Christison, Noah Sarver, Braydon Hershberger, Patrick Brooks, Levi Yelton, Kash LeVan, Sophia Landon, Audriana Evilsizor, Claire Ling, Belle Sarver, Zoe Carter, Jill Fullenkamp, Zack Carter, second row, Alauna Kinchen, Kathy Roehm, Carter Henderson, Bennet Sutherin, David Roberts, Josiah Thomas, Ashlyn Taylor, Ellery Wygal, Arianna Weaver, Emma Schmelzer, Alanee Horsley, Asher Cole, Carson Spencer, front row, Rachel Stanford, Brayan Gullett, Logan Zanifrov, Jerome Cordrey, Derek Wall, Reagan McCullough. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.