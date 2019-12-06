Hospital to unveil new entrance

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., will host a 2:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a 3-4:30 p.m. open house on Monday, Dec. 9, at the facility’s new front entrance.

Previously, outpatients registered in the emergency department, which is a set of stairs or elevator ride down from the front entrance. The hospital’s new entrance allows patients to enter and register in the same place and helps separate outpatients from critical patients.

The new entrance is covered and has automatic sliding doors allowing for protection from the elements and improved wheelchair access, improving the drop-off and discharge process.

Donors funded most of the cost of the $800,000+ improvement, which McCall Sharp Architecture designed and Link Construction built.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting and open house to see the new hospital gift shop, registration area for outpatients and waiting area for hospital visitors.

These latest improvements at the hospital follow 2017’s $3 million renovation and service expansion project, which included:

– Building a 10-bed senior behavioral health unit

– Recruitment of an orthopedic surgeon and two general surgeons, which has led to a significant increase in surgery volumes

– Doubling of the MRI service capability from two to four days weekly

– Internal renovations to modernize the facility

A new patient-friendly front entrance on Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital will be dedicated on Monday, with activities also including an open house at the hospital. Workers are shown on Friday putting the finishing touches on the project.

Mercy to host open house Monday

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.