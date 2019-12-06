Family in need of donations following fire

MAD RIVER TWP. – German Township Fire/EMS in Clark County responded to a structure fire at 4229 state Route 55 before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Fire Chief Tim Holman, all five residents escaped due to smoke alarms. A 17 year-old male was transported to the hospital for mild smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, Holman said that it started around the furnace. The entire rear wall of the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

“The house is not livable,” Holman said. “It’s not a total loss, so I’m sure that it could be repaired, but the electricity and propane has been disconnected. Because the family cannot live there, they’re going to have to live somewhere else.”

Jade Colchin said that her family was physically unharmed, but was in need of donations including clothes.

“We’re hanging in there,” she said. “It’s hard. It really is, and it just hit me today that we don’t have a home to go back to, but we’re hanging in there and trying to get through this together as a family.”

Individuals wishing to make donations may call Colchin at 937-869-1909, or Colchin’s friend Michaela VanHoose at 937-631-0536.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

