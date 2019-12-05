Mercy Health offers ‘Look Good Feel Better’ workshop

SPRINGFIELD – Cancer treatment can have a dramatic impact on a person’s appearance and those changes can affect a patient’s mental health and outlook.

To help patients undergoing these changes, Mercy Health is offering the Look Good Feel Better workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St.

Workshops are free of charge and open to all women with cancer who are undergoing treatment. This program is offered through a collaboration of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation and the Professional Beauty Association.

Look Good Feel Better volunteer beauty professionals help workshop attendees with:

– Skin and nail care and makeup application

– Tips on wig selection and wig care

– Scarves, turbans and hats

– Style tips

Registration is required due to limited space. To register for a workshop, visit https://bit.ly/2YiVVuJ

For more information about the workshop, call Ann Hembree at 937-523-8617.

Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center is a member of the Look Good Feel Better Alliance. Look Good Feel Better is a registered trademark of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.