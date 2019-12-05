McIntosh home open for CACC tour

Editor’s note: This is one of several daily profiles of tour sites on the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Candlelight Tour of Homes in Urbana scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m.

Several families are graciously opening their homes and sharing their holiday spirit. The homes on the tour this year are: Robin Miller and Anthony Joy, 232 W. Reynolds St.; Doug and Cheryl Wears, 124 Tanglewood Drive; David and Kelly McIntosh, 152 Tanglewood Drive; Jim and Cheryl Cave, 111 New Haven Drive; and Jim and Mary Collier, 425 Eastview Drive. In addition, the Champaign Family YMCA, located at 191 Community Drive and celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be on the tour.

During the tour, Tanglewood Drive will be a one-way street with the entrance being at the west drive (across from SVG Motors) and exiting at the east drive (across from the Kroger Fuel Center).

Today’s featured tour site

David and Kelly McIntosh’s home at 152 Tanglewood Drive was designed by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stockton and was built by Bodey Construction in 1964. Mr. Stockton passed away in 2009 and the McIntoshes were lucky enough stop in the on the day the “for sale” sign was put in the yard in January 2010.

The Stockton home is so well designed and constructed that no major structural renovations will be made. The home has three working fireplaces, two living rooms with built-in book shelves, two and a half baths, three bedrooms, a dining room, kitchen, laundry room, and a three seasons porch that overlooks a partial acre of land in the back. The attic and basement run the entire length of the home. There are two heated garages, one on the top and one on the bottom. Mr. Stockton kept his antique cars in the basement and pictures of those cars can be seen in the upper garage. The Stocktons’ love of cars can also be seen in the weather vane on the garage and the light pole in the front yard. The original plans for the house will be on display in the upper garage during the tour, but the lower garage will be closed.

Mr. Stockton must have loved his wife very much as there were thoughtful additions made to the kitchen and laundry room. There are French doors that lead to the three seasons room for a beautiful view of the backyard, and a window above the kitchen sink into the dining room so his wife could see to the front yard through the large dining room windows. The cupboards are solid cherry, with pull-out shelves that can be raised and lowered for large kitchen appliances. There is also a built-in sewing cubby, sandwich board slide, utility closet, and pantry in the kitchen. There is additional storage space in the laundry room, and pocket doors leading into the kitchen and laundry rooms. The 1964 Frigidaire double oven is original to the home and continues to feed the large McIntosh clan during the holidays. The laundry room has a built-in laundry board, original sink and counter for folding and a built in laundry cupboard for dirty clothes.

Since moving into the home, the only improvements the McIntoshes have made is to paint and paper the rooms to their tastes and update the bathrooms as needed but leaving the original designs and built-in cupboards in place. Additional lighting has been added to the kitchen, and the linoleum floor was replaced due to wear and tear, but the linoleum floor in the three seasons room is original. The carpet in the dining room has recently been replaced with a waterproof laminate and all the bedrooms have the original wood floors. The next update will be to the man cave in the downstairs basement. The McIntoshes bought the home to share with their large family and friends. They continue follow the original organizational design of the home and feel like the home takes care of them and not the other way around. They feel very blessed.

How to take the tour

Presale tickets for the tour are $10 and may be purchased at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour and may be purchased at any location during the tour.

The outstanding community support of this event has always been an integral part of the CACC’s fundraising as well as these sponsors: Peoples Savings Bank, Boldman Printing, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, CRSI, Civista Bank, Champaign County Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Security National Bank, Edward Jones, CT COMM, Phillip Edwards, Fetz Plumbing, The Medicine Shoppe, Skelley Lumber, Steve’s Market, Willman Furniture, Kyte Realty, Carpets of Urbana, NAPA Auto Parts, REMAX, Guild Galleries, Market Square Realty, Reser Motorsales and Beachy Barns, HER Realtors, and Wreck-A-Mended.

For nearly 40 years, the Cancer Association of Champaign County has provided financial assistance to county residents affected by cancer by providing payments for treatment, prescriptions, fuel cards, wigs, prostheses and other needs as prescribed.

The CACC is an all-volunteer organization designed to help the community by keeping funds local and maximizing those funds toward patient services. The tremendous support of the community, sponsors of this and other fundraisers, and the United Way make this mission possible.

David and Kelly McIntosh’s home at 152 Tanglewood Drive will be one of the tour stops on the CACC Candlelight Tour on Dec. 7. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_McIntosh-Photo.jpg David and Kelly McIntosh’s home at 152 Tanglewood Drive will be one of the tour stops on the CACC Candlelight Tour on Dec. 7. Submitted photo https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_tour-3.jpg Submitted photo