COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, December 6

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Midway: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, December 7

Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk: 9 a.m.-until cookies are gone, The ReStore, 955 N. Main St., Urbana. All kinds of homemade cookies for the holidays. $20 for a box. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Christmas in the Village: noon-6:30 p.m., St. Paris municipal building. Local arts & crafts vendors. Free gift-wrapping and hot dogs. Santa photo ops 2-5 p.m. Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by Main Street parade.

Community Christmas Distribution Day: 9-11 a.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

Sensory-friendly Santa Visit: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s 2nd floor pediatric rehab unit. Reserve a visit by Dec. 2 by visiting https://bit.ly/2O8JVXT or calling Stacy at 937-484-6388.

Candlelight Tour of Homes: 3-8 p.m. Presale tickets are $10 and are available at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Day of event tickets are $15 and will be available at each tour site. Proceeds benefit Cancer Assn. of Champaign County.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

County Republican Christmas Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. social gathering; 9 a.m. breakfast, Urbana United Methodist Church Hall, 238 N. Main St. Guest speaker is Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. Cost is $15. RSVP by Dec. 2 to Champaign GOP, P.O. Box 175, Urbana, OH 43078.

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Urbana. Take photos of Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $5 at the church or at the door. Proceeds go to the Mission Trip Fund.

Midway: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Make an Ornament: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Library, for children

Sunday, December 8

No Room at the Inn: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. All funds raised support homeless and Caring Kitchen. Includes display of nativity scenes, angel room, lunch, auction, 2 p.m. Graham HS Choir concert.

Compassionate Friends Annual Candlelight Vigil: 7 p.m. (gather at 6:45 p.m.), gazebo near Mechanicsburg fire station, to honor lost loved ones

Midway: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, December 9

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from today to Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the library

Imagine Lab-Hand Stamped Jewelry: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.

Tuesday, December 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library meeting room. Topics: health care updates, filling out health reimbursements, changes that may affect pension & cola, election of officers.

Than Johnson Celebration: 4:30-7:30 p.m., CRSI (building in back), 1150 Scioto St., for retiring CRSI CEO

County Retired Teachers Assn.: 11 a.m., Urbana Nazarene Church, corner of Dugan and East Route 29. Catered lunch. Triad High School Show Choir. Ornament exchange. For reservations, call Ruth Hunsberger, 937-605-3105.

Drop-in Storytime: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

North Lewisburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, fire bay attached to municipal building (original time was 7 p.m.)

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) Staffer Visits: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. Kirby Brandenburg will be available to meet with constituents.

Wednesday, December 11

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from Dec. 9 to today at 4 p.m. (time change) at the library

Preschool Storytime: 10 .am., St. Paris Public Library, for children in kindergarten thru 3 years old

Present Making: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12

DAR Colonial Christmas Luncheon: 11 a.m., Urbana Country Club

Board of Trustees of Mechanicsburg Library Strategic Planning Committee: 5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library meeting room, to discuss the strategic plan

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community’s Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. 68, north of West Liberty

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 1 p.m. in municipal building’spolice & fire training room