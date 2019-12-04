Regional Toy Drive in full swing

DEGRAFF – Tyler Slaven and his sister Monica Slaven have been very busy with their annual Toy Drive over the past few weeks.

“The Toy Drive is in full swing and all of the donation boxes are placed with a total of 41 locations spread across nearly a 300-mile radius,” said Tyler Slaven.

Last year the Slavens and their team, in a grassroots effort, collected a record 9,244 toys to donate to Columbus Nationwide Children’s Hospital by placing donation boxes in area stores, libraries and various other establishments along with having bake sales and special events. This is the 5th year in a row that the brother/sister duo have conducted their toy drive, and they hope to double their collections this year.

While in high school, the Slaven siblings came up with the idea for their Toy Drive. They have since developed a loyal team of family and friends who have pitched in and helped them out with their drives, including volunteers from the Ohio Virtual Academy, where they both attended school.

The Slavens and their crew will be collecting toys through Dec. 14. At that point they will be collecting all of the boxes at all 40 locations, making their final donation pickups. All of the toys will then be taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on the preceding day, Sunday, December 15.

“I would like to encourage families to consider coming to an upcoming event we have going on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7,” Tyler said.

“The event is being hosted by Dorcey’s Flowers and called Dorcey’s Mistletoe Market, and is going to be be held at 119 W. Chillicothe Ave., Bellefontaine. There will be opportunities for families to visit multiple vendors set up and do some Christmas shopping,” he added.

“On Friday, Dec. 7, there are special events going on from 4 to 6 p.m., and the entry fee is $10. However, if each party brings at least one toy, the entry fee will be waived. From 6-9 p.m. it will be free to the public,” Tyler said.

Also, starting at 6 p.m., everyone will have the opportunity to get pictures with Santa Claus. Slaven’s goal is to fill Santa’s sleigh with toys at the event.

“The event will continue on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. From 8-9 a.m. we will be offering a free pancake/waffle breakfast for each person who brings at least one toy donation,” he added.

There will be a photo booth and a variety of other fun activities hosted throughout the day.

Donation boxes are in Urbana, St. Paris, Mechanicsburg, West Liberty, Lima, Indian Lake, Sidney, Springfield, Bellefontaine, Anna, Botkins, Zanesfield and many other communities.

Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/ybalnwxw — and by scanning the QR Code below.

Where to drop off toys

Dorcey’s Flower Shop, 125 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Walmart of Bellefontaine, 2281 US Route 68 S., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

The Fun Company – Education Station, 136 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Rise Bakehouse (Market Place), 130 S. Main St., Suite 111, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Marmon Valley Farm. 7754 OH-292 S., Zanesfield, OH 43360

Rural King, 1000 N. Main St., Marysville, OH 43040

The Ribbon Box Cakery and Gifts, 121 East Fifth Street, Marysville, OH 43040

Mechanicsburg Library, 60 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg, OH 43044

Steve’s Market and Deli, 300 Cretcher Ave., DeGraff, OH 43318

Buckeye State Bank, 101 N. Main St., DeGraff, OH 43318

Dorcey’s Flower Shop, 108 N. Detroit St., West Liberty, Ohio 43357

Farmer’s Equipment, 1749 E. US Hwy. 36, Urbana, OH 43078

Steve’s Market and Deli, 324 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078

Dorcey’s Flowers, 121 Scioto Street, Urbana, OH 48078

Rural King, 1476 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH 45504

St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St., St. Paris, OH 43072

Tractor Supply Co., Sidney, 1650 Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

Walmart of Sidney, 2400 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

Tri County Veterinary Service, 3714 W. Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365

Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 East North Street, Sidney, OH 45365

AJ Wise – Fort Loramie Branch Library, 300 E. Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Russia Branch Library, 200 Raider Street, Russia, OH 45363

Jackson Center Memorial Branch Library, 205 S. Linden Jackson Center, OH 45334

Lakeview Hardware Home Center, US-33, Lakeview, OH 43331

Community Markets, 8793 Township Road 239, Lakeview, OH 43331

Peaches Herbs and Flowers, 180 S. Main, Lakeview, OH 43331

Head to Toe Salon, 242 E. Lake St., Lakeview, OH 43331

Prenger’s Implement, 2424 OH-364, Minster, OH 45865

Anna Community Branch Library, 304 N. Second Street, Anna, OH 45302

Tri County Veterinary Service, 16200 County Road 25A, Anna, OH 45302

Koenig Equipment, 16240 County Road 25A, Anna, OH 45302

Philip Sheets Family Botkins Branch Library, 109 E. Lynn Street, Botkins, OH 45306

Dollar General, 108 S. Main St., Botkins, OH 45306

Koenig Equipment, Botkins, 306 N. Main Street, Botkins, OH 45306

Apple Farm Service, 19161 Kentner Road, Botkins, OH 45306

Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Dad’s Toy Shop, 123 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Beauty by Jill, 226 N. Main St., Lima, OH 45801

University of Northwestern Ohio Admissions Office, 1441 N. Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805

Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 1721 Hartzler Road, Lima, OH 45805

Ohio Virtual Academy, 1690 Woodlands Dr., Suite 200, Maumee, OH 43537

Top 10 Wish List for Toys

If you’re not sure what type of toy you would like to donate to the toy drive, below is a list of popular toys that kids wish for at the hospital. “We are accepting all non-violent new and unwrapped gifts for all ages of children up to teens,” said Tyler Slaven. According to the Nationwide Columbus Children’s Hospital website, here is the top 10 wish list of toys:

1. Plastic infant/toddler musical light-up or vibrating toys (V-Tech, Fisher-Price, Munchkin)

2. Lego sets (small and medium sizes)

3. Teethers/rattles

4. Musical soothers (plastic without cloth parts)

5. UNO card game

6. Little Tike & Fisher-Price action structures and parts, people, cars, animals & trains

7 . DVDs – Disney, Pixar, Teen

8. Crayola art supplies (24-pack crayons, markers, colored pencils, scissors), coloring books, craft kits

9. Play-Doh and Play-Doh kits

10. Amazon gift cards

Toys by age group

Baby Toys

Rattles, Teethers, Stacking Cups,Shapes, Plastic Links, Cribs, musical or light-up toys.

Preschool

Crayons, Coloring books, Playdoh, Puzzles, Books, Board games, and Dolls.

School-age

Books, Games, Playing Cards, Lego Sets, Bead Set, Craft sets, Ink Kits and Paint Kits

Teenage

Drawing, Painting, Model Kits, Word Search, DVD’s

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_codex.jpg Monica and Tyler Slaven are pictured at one of their grassroots toy drive bake sales. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_toydrive.jpg Monica and Tyler Slaven are pictured at one of their grassroots toy drive bake sales. Submitted photo

Now in homestretch to reach goal

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regional contributor to this newspaper.

Ron Brohm is a regional contributor to this newspaper.