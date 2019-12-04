Memorial Health offering occupational health services

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health recently announced the expansion of Occupational Health services to Urbana and Champaign County area businesses. Focused on work-related injury management as well as pre-employment physicals and screenings, Memorial Occupational Health can provide custom services for organizations of varying sizes.

Services will initially include injury care, drug & alcohol testing, physical exams, and immunizations. Memorial Occupational Health is led by Medical Director Dr. David Tanner, whose experience spans over 20 years of providing oversight and physician services to companies throughout Central Ohio. Tanner and Mackenzie Morris, CNP, will be providing employer health care for the clinic.

Housed within the Memorial Urbana Medical Center, Memorial Occupational Health will be open for clinic hours on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon. Outside those hours, employees will be directed to the Memorial Urgent Care, located on the first floor of the facility.

As the need for occupational health services increases, Memorial plans to add additional days and hours, as well as more services to mimic the Memorial Occupational Health offerings in Marysville.

For those businesses interested in learning more about Memorial Occupational Health, the organization will be hosting an Open House to meet the staff and tour the facility, as well as gain insight into the host of available offerings. The Open House will be held 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center, 1958 E. U.S. Route 36 in Urbana. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. To RSVP, or to schedule an individual meeting with the Memorial Occupational Health team, contact Derek Gibson at 937-578-2256 or derek.gibson@memorialohio.com.

Open house scheduled for businesses

Submitted by Memorial Health.