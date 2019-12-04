‘No Shave’ participants riase $1,000 for CACC

Sheriff Matt Melvin, right, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Deputies Association present a $1,000 check to Brett Evilsizor of the Cancer Association of Champaign County after participating in “No Shave November.” During the annual no-shave event, participants put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair to raise funds to fight cancer. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office, the Deputies Association and Judge Brett Gilbert raised $1,000 for the CACC.

Sheriff Matt Melvin, right, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Deputies Association present a $1,000 check to Brett Evilsizor of the Cancer Association of Champaign County after participating in “No Shave November.” During the annual no-shave event, participants put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair to raise funds to fight cancer. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office, the Deputies Association and Judge Brett Gilbert raised $1,000 for the CACC. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_NoShave.jpg Sheriff Matt Melvin, right, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Deputies Association present a $1,000 check to Brett Evilsizor of the Cancer Association of Champaign County after participating in “No Shave November.” During the annual no-shave event, participants put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair to raise funds to fight cancer. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office, the Deputies Association and Judge Brett Gilbert raised $1,000 for the CACC. Submitted photo