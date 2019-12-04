Jenkins joins American Angus Assn.

ST. PARIS – Brody Ty Jenkins of St. Paris is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.

Submitted by Angus News.

