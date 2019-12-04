Calendar raises funds for local patients

The Cancer Association of Champaign County’s 2020 fundraising calendars are ready for Christmas.

The calendars will be available at the Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. Calendars may also be purchased for $10 at Lily’s Garden, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, The Hair Closet, The Depot, Kaleidoscope and Peoples Savings Bank locations.

The calendars feature local cancer survivors and memorials, including personal and historical stories and photos of each cancer journey.

Funds raised from calendar sales benefit local cancer patients in their time of need.