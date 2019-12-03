Ribbon-cutting held for Cristian Blair Floral

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Cristian Blair Floral, 1029 S. Main St., Urbana, on Monday. Services include deliveries. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays. From left are Toni Young, Sue Johnston, Lindsey Burchfield, Jenny White, Pam Haddix, Marcia Bailey, Tina Knotts, Dawn Holland, Ellen Pond and Sara Neer.

