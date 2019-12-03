St. Paris to host Christmas in the Village

ST. PARIS – St. Paris will present Christmas in the Village noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the St. Paris municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

The event begins with a craft show featuring local arts and crafts vendors with gift wrapping provided by the Graham High School Band.

The St. Paris Lions Club will be providing free hot dogs.

From 1. to 4 p.m., children are invited to make ornaments at the St. Paris Library, 127 E. Main St.

At 2 p.m., Santa will arrive at the municipal building in a fire truck and will be available for photo opportunities until 5 p.m.

Weather permitting, a live nativity scene will be staged across the street from the municipal building from 3 to 5 p.m. Carriage rides will be available 4-6 p.m.

The village Christmas tree will be lighted at 6 p.m., to be immediately followed by a lighted parade in which vehicles and walkers will be adorned with lights and parade down Main Street.

This photo shows vendors at last year's Christmas in the Village craft show in the St. Paris municipal building.