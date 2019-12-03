Christmas season brings local music events

The Christmas Season is upon us, and there are many musical offerings coming up in the area.

Most schools are having choir and band concerts. Churches are also holding events featuring special music.

Urbana University Performing Arts Department is presenting a special Holiday Concert on Thursday evening, December 5 at 7 p.m. The concert is to be held at the Urbana Swedenborgian Church on South Main Street.

The choir will feature Vintage Voices, and Urbana Blues Band members will perform chamber music. Former choir members are invited to come at 6 p.m. for a quick rehearsal of Christmas Carols to end the program. Directors are Josclynn Garringer, band, and David Weimer, choir.

Come and enjoy the University groups with the lovely acoustics of this charming church!

Another community event will be the Annual Christmas Concert by the Champaign County Youth Choir. That will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, December 14. This year the concert is scheduled at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene on East Route 29 at Dugan Road.

“No Room at the Inn,” held yearly at the Messiah Lutheran Church, has continuous musical performances throughout the afternoon. This year’s program will be on Sunday, December 8. Graham High School’s Varsity Choir is slated to sing.

The traditional “Carol and Candle” service will be presented at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m.

A personal apology: In a previous column, I placed Triad music teacher Paul Waibel at West Liberty. Sorry to have done that.

Another sad note: Former music teacher in the Graham District, and noted choir director at Messiah Lutheran has passed. Thomas Rogers was the consummate musician, donating his talents and musical knowledge throughout the community for many years. He is very much missed.

I believe there may be more than one holiday music event scheduled at the Gloria Theater, but have been unable to confirm. Watch the UDC!