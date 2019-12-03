Miller/Joy home on CACC tour

Editor’s note: This is one of several daily profiles of tour sites on the Cancer Association of Champaign County’s Candlelight Tour of Homes in Urbana scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Several families are graciously opening their homes and sharing their holiday spirit. The homes on the tour this year are: Robin Miller and Anthony Joy, 232 W. Reynolds St.; Doug and Cheryl Wears, 124 Tanglewood Drive; David and Kelly McIntosh, 152 Tanglewood Drive; Jim and Cheryl Cave, 111 New Haven Drive; and Jim and Mary Collier, 425 Eastview Drive. In addition, the Champaign Family YMCA, located at 191 Community Drive and celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be on the tour.

During the tour, Tanglewood Drive will be a one-way street with the entrance being at the west drive (across from SVG Motors) and exiting at the east drive (across from the Kroger Fuel Center).

Today’s featured tour site

This home located at 232 W. Reynolds St. was purchased by Robin Miller and Anthony Joy in 1999. It appears to be a near replica of the Italianate Victorian house in Indianapolis of Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president of the U.S., which was constructed in the 1870s.

Previously the house was utilized as a multiple unit rental property and was partially converted back into a single-family residence sometime before the current owners. The home was vacant during renovations – until October 2006. Robin, with the help of contractor Mark Smith, performed a complete renovation – room by room.

The owners have jokingly referred to their property as “The Money Pit.”

They purchased with the intent for it to be used as a bed & breakfast, but permitting wasn’t forthcoming and it remains a single-family home.

During the renovation several layers of wallpaper were removed and numerous markings on the walls suggest that the house was built in 1875. A historical map of Urbana dated 1874, currently hanging in the foyer of the home, shows this corner lot without a constructed residence.

Only two relics were discovered during the renovations – an 1872 penny and one ice skate blade. A unique feature of the home is the original walk-in closets in each bedroom, which were not common in the era.

After only a few short months living in the house, Anthony moved to Utah for work and Robin followed in 2007. Robin returned for a few weeks each summer to continue the renovations.

Most recently, a wine room was added.

The owners will be offering the home for sale in the near future.

This home is sponsored by Peoples Savings Bank.

How to take the tour

Presale tickets for the tour are $10 and may be purchased at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Tickets are $15 the day of the tour and may be purchased at any location during the tour.

The outstanding community support of this event has always been an integral part of the CACC’s fundraising as well as these sponsors: Peoples Savings Bank, Boldman Printing, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, CRSI, Civista Bank, Champaign County Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Security National Bank, Edward Jones, CT COMM, Phillip Edwards, Fetz Plumbing, The Medicine Shoppe, Skelley Lumber, Steve’s Market, Willman Furniture, Kyte Realty, Carpets of Urbana, NAPA Auto Parts, REMAX, Guild Galleries, Market Square Realty, Reser Motorsales and Beachy Barns, HER Realtors, and Wreck-A-Mended.

For nearly 40 years, the Cancer Association of Champaign County has provided financial assistance to county residents affected by cancer by providing payments for treatment, prescriptions, fuel cards, wigs, prostheses and other needs as prescribed.

The CACC is an all-volunteer organization designed to help the community by keeping funds local and maximizing those funds toward patient services. The tremendous support of the community, sponsors of this and other fundraisers, and the United Way make this mission possible.

